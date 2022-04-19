Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $462.75. 370,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,499. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $456.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.