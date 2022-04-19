Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,694 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 7,193,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,082,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.