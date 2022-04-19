Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,711 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Unilever makes up about 0.8% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

