Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 424 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000.

IJT traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.40. 129,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.82. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

