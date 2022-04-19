Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 940,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,077. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.