Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,909,000 after buying an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. 940,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,077. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.
LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
