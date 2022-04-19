Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.64.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $17.10 on Tuesday, reaching $404.66. 1,950,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,665. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

