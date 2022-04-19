Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,988,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock valued at $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

