Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 518.5% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.40. 1,067,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,135. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.69 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

