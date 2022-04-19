Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $324,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.