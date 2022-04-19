Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. 9,780,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

