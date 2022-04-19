Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $193,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,915,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $740,913,000 after buying an additional 122,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.39. 6,082,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,664. The company has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.59, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $525,366.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,176,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

