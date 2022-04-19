Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,650,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,666,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,632,000 after purchasing an additional 220,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

EPD traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $27.03. 5,476,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.