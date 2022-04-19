Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 298,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 717,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.33.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

