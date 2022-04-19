Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 16,259,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,288,570. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65.

