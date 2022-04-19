Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. 1,185,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,384. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.62 and a 12-month high of $91.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

