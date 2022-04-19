Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.63. 655,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,922. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

