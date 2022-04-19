Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rimini Street by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 975,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,316 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 472,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,079. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.70. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a net margin of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Salaets sold 10,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $63,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,509 shares of company stock worth $146,421. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

