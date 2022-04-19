Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 12.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Ebix stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. 147,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

