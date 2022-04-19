Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,114 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

