Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $568,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,108 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,210,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $157.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

