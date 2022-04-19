Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $847,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after buying an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,572,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.39. 956,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,820. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $195.25 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

