Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $52.92. 19,337,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,127,688. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

