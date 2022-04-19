Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. 11,413,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399,732. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

