Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.77. 252,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,118. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

