Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 425,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 414,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.65 million and a P/E ratio of -75.71.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

