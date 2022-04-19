Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Shares Up 0.3%

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.95 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31.70 ($0.41). 1,539,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,531,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.60 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £414.03 million and a P/E ratio of -26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.43.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

