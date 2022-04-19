Savix (SVX) Market Cap Hits $146,473.24

Savix (SVX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00005518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 28% against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $146,473.24 and approximately $212.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00034285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00104922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 145,521 coins and its circulating supply is 64,050 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

