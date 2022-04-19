ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ScanSource worth $55,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

SCSC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. 83,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,867. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

