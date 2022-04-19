Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

