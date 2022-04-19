Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84.

