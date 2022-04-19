Scotiabank Increases Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$42.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.88) to GBX 2,850 ($37.08) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.75.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 9,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,913. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.