Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 341,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCOTF remained flat at $$62.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCOTF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scout24 from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

