Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 31.5%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) dropped 31.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 18,158,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,513,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

