Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Shares Down 31.5%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS – Get Rating) dropped 31.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 18,158,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,513,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.
Sensyne Health Company Profile (LON:SENS)
Further Reading
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.