Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177 ($2.30).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.11) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.47) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Serco Group stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 150 ($1.95). 2,010,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 134.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.20 ($1.98).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

