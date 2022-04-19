Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) rose 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.23. Approximately 21,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 937,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -266.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

