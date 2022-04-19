Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Grows By 25.0%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 16,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

ADMA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

