Short Interest in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Drops By 23.0%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,010,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 26,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $583.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

