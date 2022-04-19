Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Rises By 33.1%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 854,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2,612.8% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,676,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,131 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,240,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ares Management by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,465,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,187 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after acquiring an additional 711,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of ARES stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 674,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

