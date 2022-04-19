Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 40.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Auddia has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auddia by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Auddia (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auddia (AUUD)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.