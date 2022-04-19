Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Expands By 40.3%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Auddia has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Get Auddia alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Auddia by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About Auddia (Get Rating)

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.