Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Rises By 38.2%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BYM stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,165 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

