Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Drops By 31.4%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,027. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

