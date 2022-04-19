Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Decreases By 23.7%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ ESSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. 6,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,004. East Stone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $2,035,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

