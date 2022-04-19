Short Interest in Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Increases By 24.6%

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.36. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,658. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

ENFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

