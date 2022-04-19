Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declines By 28.7%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:EQH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $1,033,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,725 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,972 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

