Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Increases By 33.5%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 15th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CLWT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Euro Tech (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.