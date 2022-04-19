Short Interest in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expands By 35.2%

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.16. 1,345,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,669. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.45. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $78.62 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

