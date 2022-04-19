Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Declines By 25.0%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of GMDMF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. 260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

