Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Grows By 31.5%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 196.0 days.

LCSHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.41) to GBX 815 ($10.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 514 ($6.69) to GBX 434 ($5.65) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lancashire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.65.

OTCMKTS:LCSHF remained flat at $$5.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Lancashire has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

