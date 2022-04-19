Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Increases By 33.8%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.3 days.
OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Lawson has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.
