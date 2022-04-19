Short Interest in Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Increases By 33.8%

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.3 days.

OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $$35.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. Lawson has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35.

About Lawson (Get Rating)

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

