Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Decreases By 27.5%

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $32.90. 25,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Meridian has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meridian will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meridian by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $6,435,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

